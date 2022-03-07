MCMINNVILLE — Umpqua Community College track and field athletes turned in several impressive performances in the Linfield Erik Anderson Memorial Icebreaker meet on Friday and Saturday at Maxwell Field.
Freshman Leonie Samuels won the women's shot put with a new school record and personal best of 44 feet, 2 1/2 inches. That mark was an automatic qualifier for the NWAC Championships.
Sophomore Christopher Penn won the men's 100 meters with a time of 10.91 seconds, matching his school record and qualifying him for the NWAC meet. He placed third in the 200 (21.95), a school record.
Former Glide High School standout Zach Holland, a UCC sophomore competing unattached, set a new PR en route to winning the men's javelin (243-1).
Freshman Jadyn Vermillion, out of Sutherlin High School, finished second in the women's long jump (17-5 1/2) and triple jump (35-8 1/2) and was fifth in the 100 (12.91). Her time in the 100 was a school record, and her marks in the jumps were qualifiers for the NWACs.
Pamela Decko set a new school record in the women's 10,000 (42:47.31), an NWAC qualifier.
Colby Neron finished second in the men's javelin (203-5) and qualified for the NWACs.
Ashton Wolfe, a Sutherlin graduate, finished fifth in the men's pole vault (14-2) and earned a berth in the NWACs. Keith Sorenson, another Sutherlin grad, was sixth in the pole vault (13-8 1/4) and qualified for the NWACs.
Alex-Dugid-Green placed fifth in the men's discus (133-0) and qualified for the NWAC meet. He also took sixth in the men's shot (41-10 3/4).
