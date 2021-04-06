COOS BAY — Carson Burris was a triple winner for the Umpqua Community College men’s track and field team in the Tioga Twilight meet hosted by Southwestern Oregon on Saturday.
Burris, a North Douglas High School graduate, won the shot put (45-1 3/4), discus (145-9) and hammer (134-6).
Other first-place finishers for the Riverhawks included Christopher Penn in the 100 (11.26) and 200 (23.13); Tyson Brasfield in the 400 (56.25); Tristan Wood in the 800 (2:11.92); Konrad Raum in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:30.13); Carver Beck in the pole vault (12-7 1/2); Jaylen Allen in the long jump (18-2 1/4) and triple jump (40-4); and Noah Retherford in the javelin (62-6).
For the women, Shakiyah Candelaria in the 100 (13.40) and long jump (15-6), Samantha Eichman in the 800 (2:32.13) and 1,500 (5:25.89) and Kaylee Hendron in the shot put (33-1 3/4) and discus (127-9) were double winners.
UCC also got firsts from Gabriela Rudd in the pole vault (9-4 1/4), Jaelin Hotz in the triple jump (33-4), India Dishman in the hammer (121-3) and Brooke Edmonson in the javelin (101-0).
