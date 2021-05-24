EUGENE — Kaylee Hendron and India Dishman each finished first in throwing events, helping the Umpqua Community College women's track and field team to second place in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region track and field meet on Saturday at Lane Community College.
Hendron won the discus with a best of 132 feet, 11 inches and Dishman won the hammer with a throw of 126-2. Hendron also placed fourth in the shot put (32-2 1/4) and fifth in the hammer (113-0), while Dishman took third in the discus (121-4).
Hendron and Dishman are both Glide High School graduates.
Kathryn Philbrook of UCC won the 3,000-meter steeplechase (16:46.82). Finishing second were Kristen Thomas in the 400 (1:04.70), Samantha Eichman in the 800 (2:30.36), Gabriela Rudd in the 400 hurdles (1:15.51), Jaelin Hotz in the triple jump (35-9 1/2) and Gracie Anderson in the high jump (4-10 1/4). Genessa Eldredge was third in the pole vault (11-1 1/2).
The Lane women rolled to the team title with 257 points, followed by Umpqua (148), Southwestern Oregon (88), Mt. Hood (82), Clackamas (46), Treasure Valley (17) and Chemeketa (9).
In the men's meet, the Riverhawks got a win from Konrad Raum in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:57.78). Raum also finished fifth in the 1,500 (4:22.55).
Umpqua sprinter Christopher Penn placed second in the 100 (11.07) and third in the 200 (22.64). Carson Burris, a North Douglas High School product, finished second in the discus (129-6) and third in the shot put (42-4 3/4) and hammer (146-0).
Dexter Patching picked up third-place points for UCC in the 5,000 (17:15.69).
Lane won the team crown with 319 points, followed by Clackamas (110), SWOCC (107), Umpqua (104), Mt. Hood (57) and Treasure Valley (32).
