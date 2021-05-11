EUGENE — Three Umpqua Community College track and field decathletes scored team points in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region Multi-Event Championships held at Lane Community College Friday and Saturday.
Sophomore Carver Beck finished fourth in the 10-event decathlon with a score of 5,201 points. Beck had marks of 11.93 seconds in the 100 meters, 18-3 3/4 in the long jump, 37-1 1/4 in the shot put, 5-7 3/4 in the high jump, 55.90 in the 400, 18.74 in the 110 hurdles, 88-3 in the discus, 13-5 1/4 in the pole vault, 127-5 in the javelin and 5:25.69 in the 1,500.
He had the top performance in the pole vault, which was a lifetime best, and tied for first in the high jump.
Freshman Dustin Baze placed sixth with 4,320 points. He had marks of 11.65 in the 100, 17-1/2 in the long jump, 30-4 1/4 in the shot, 4-10 1/4 in the high jump, 54.11 in the 400, 21.70 in the 110 hurdles, 75-9 in the discus, 9-6 1/4 in the vault, 103-11 in the javelin and 5:07.74 in the 1,500.
Freshman Noah Retherford, a member of the obstacle course racing team who's in his first season of track, finished eighth with 2,557 points. He turned in marks of 13.69 in the 100, 13-3/4 in the long jump, 22-4 1/4 in the shot, 1:03.07 in the 400, 21.80 in the 100 hurdles, 51-10 in the discus, 7-6 1/2 in the vault, 88-9 in the javelin and 5:08.03 in the 1,500. He no-heighted in the high jump.
Israel Miles of Lane won the decathlon with 5,843 points.
The remainder of the South Region meet is scheduled for May 22 at LCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.