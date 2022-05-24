GRESHAM — Umpqua Community College's Zach Holland, Jadyn Vermillion and Donovon Bruce all captured individual championships during the final day of the Northwest Athletic Conference track and field meet on Tuesday at Mt. Hood Community College.
Holland, a former Glide High School standout, re-set his national JC record in the javelin for the second time in five days, throwing 264 feet, 5 inches to surpass his previous best of 262-5. Teammate Colby Neron finished second at 203-11.
Vermillion, who starred at Sutherlin High, won the women's triple jump with a best of 36-4 1/4. Teammate Gabriela Rudd was second (33-9 1/4).
Bruce, from Lucea, Jamaica, finished first in the 400 meters in 49.37 seconds.
The other second-place finish for the Riverhawks came from Christopher Penn in the 200 (21.82).
Finishing third were Vermillion in the women's 200 (26.11); Leonie Samuels in the women's discus (129-1); Penn in the 100 (10.94); the men's 4x100 relay team of Dustin Baze, Giovanni Boyle, Daniel Johnson and Penn (43.35); the women's 4x100 relay quartet of Danielle Christenson, Shakiya Candelaria, Kristen Thomas and Vermillion (52.02); and the women's 4x400 relay team of Rudd, Thomas, Mariah Summers and Vermillion (4:23.94).
UCC got fourth-place finishes from Vermillion in the women's 100 (12.68), Rudd in the women's 400 hurdles (1:08.57) and Pamela Decko in the women's 5,000 (19:55.50).
Lane easily won both team crowns, the men compiling 267 points and the women totaling 288. The Umpqua women finished second (109) and the men were fourth (67).
