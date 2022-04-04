Umpqua Community College track and field athletes Zach Holland, Jadyn Vermillion and Leonie Samuels each won events at meets they competed in over the weekend.
Holland, a graduate of Glide High School, finished first in the javelin in the Hayward Premiere meet at Hayward Field in Eugene, tossing the spear 228 feet, 7 inches. UCC teammate Colby Neron finished ninth (200-9).
Two former Douglas County prep standouts also took part in the javelin. University of Oregon's Dalton Rasmussen, a Roseburg High graduate, placed seventh (206-2) and Western Oregon University's Collin Warmouth, from Roseburg, took 14th (181-3).
UCC's Christopher Penn finished third in the 100 meters (10.64).
The other UCC athletes took part in the Jenn Boyman Memorial Invitational at Linfield College in McMinnville.
Vermillion, who starred at Sutherlin High, won the women's long jump (17-6 1/4) and finished fourth in the 200 (26.58). Samuels won the shot put (43-5 1/4).
Umpqua's Keith Sorenson, from Sutherlin, placed third in the pole vault (14-2). Ashton Wolfe, out of Sutherlin, was sixth in the pole vault (13-8 1/4), while Alex Duguid-Green finished fourth in the discus (143-6).
Sutherlin graduate Brittany Coleman, who competed at Clackamas Community College and Warner Pacific, finished second in the women's triple jump (35-1 1/4). Bushnell University's Mayah Pappas, from Roseburg, finished second in the women's long jump (17-3 1/2).
Bushnell's Aneykah McCall, a South Umpqua grad, finished 11th in the women's 1,500 (5:13.77).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.