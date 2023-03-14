EUGENE — Three Umpqua Community College track and field athletes won events in last Saturday's Lane Community College Open at the LCC track.
Colby Neron won the javelin with a throw of 200 feet, 11 inches. Whitney Lindsey took first in the women's javelin (146-3, school record), while Rachel Noyce finished first in the women's high jump (5-3 1/4, school record).
Other top eight finishers for the Riverhawks in the men's meet included Ashton Wolfe in the pole vault (fifth, 13-9 3/4), Aiden Norris in the 110 hurdles (sixth, 16.65 seconds), Attreyu Pinard in the 3,000 steeplechase (sixth, 11:18.80), James Kelly in the pole vault (seventh, 13-3 3/4) and Isaac Heard in the javelin (eighth, 180-5).
Finishing in the top eight for the women were Bailey Wallack in the 400 (fifth, 1:04.74), Mariah Summers in the 3,000 steeplechase (fifth, 14:21.84), Kylie Anderson in the shot put (sixth, 38-3 1/2), Eve Elmore in the hammer (sixth, 135-11), Gabrielle Hrdlicka in the 400 hurdles (seventh, 1:11.58), Jolyn Vogel-Hunt in the pole vault (tie for seventh, 7-10 1/2), Tayloe Heie in the pole vault (tie for seventh, 7-10 1/2), Madelyn Sharp in the javelin (seventh, 115-5), Hrdlicka in the 100 hurdles (eighth, 16.70) and Kylie Rubrecht in the javelin (eighth, 115-1).
Two former Roseburg High School standouts won events for their respective schools. Lane's Landyn Dupper finished first in the 100 (10.83) and Bushnell University's Mayah Pappas took the women's long jump (17-9).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.