Umpqua Community College track and field athletes Colby Neron, Whitney Lindsey and Rachel Noyce all continued their success in their signature events at the Northwest Athletic Conference Championships on Monday and Tuesday at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
Neron, a sophomore from Medford, won the javelin with a throw of 219 feet, 8 inches. Lindsey, a sophomore from Camas Valley, finished first in the women's javelin (149-1). Noyce, a freshman out of Jackson, Wyoming, won the women's high jump (5-4 1/4).
Lane's Landyn Dupper, a Roseburg High School graduate, won the 100 (10.65) and ran legs on the first-place 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. Dupper was second in the 200 (22.07).
The Riverhawks went 1-2-4 in the javelin with Neron, Ismayil Abdoulaye (193-4) and Roseburg graduate Isaac Heard (176-10).
Umpqua's Alex Duguin-Green placed third in the discus (137-11) and shot put (45-10 1/2). Glide graduate Kylie Anderson was third in the women's shot put (38-9 3/4) and Aiden Norris took third in the high jump (6-1 1/4).
The UCC women finished fourth in the team standings with 70.5 points, while the men were fifth with 53. Lane won both team crowns.
MEN
TEAM SCORES — Lane 227, Spokane 113, Southwestern Oregon 111, Clark 111, Umpqua 53, Olympic 50, Clackamas 49, Everett 29, Mt. Hood 25, Green River 24, Treasure Valley 22, Edmonds 2, Chemeketa 1.
Winners, UCC Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Landyn Dupper, Lane, 10.65. 200 — 1. Dalton Wild, Spo, 22.07. 400 — 1. Osman Osman, TV, 48.42. 800 — 1. Ryan Perkins, GR, 1:59.07. 1,500 — 1. Noah Sanchez, GR, 4:06.10. 3,000 STEEPLECHASE — 1. Kiler Borg, Spo, 9:46.87; 8. Attreyu Pinard, UCC, 11:14.09. 5,000 — 1. Luke Hurd, Spo, 15:22.14. 10,000 — 1. RJ Kennedy, Lane, 32:37.67. 110 HURDLES — 1. Dylan Murray, Lane, 15.00; 6. James Kelly, UCC, 15.54. 400 HURDLES — 1. Dylan Murray, Lane, 53.41. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Lane (Gailey, Berry, Chao, Dupper), 41.56. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Lane (Berry, Dupper, Heath, Murray), 3:18.84. SHOT PUT — 1. Donaven Humphries, Cla, 49-11 1/4; 3. Alex Duguid-Green, UCC, 45-10 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Dan Close, Spo, 145-4; 3. Alex Duguid-Green, UCC, 137-11. JAVELIN — 1. Colby Neron, UCC, 219-8; 2. Ismayil Abdoulaye, UCC, 193-4; 4. Isaac Heard, UCC, 176-10. HAMMER — 1. Daniel Coppedge, Cla, 193-1. POLE VAULT — 1. Taylor Morehouse, Lane, 15-11 1/4; 4. Daniel Gee, UCC, 14-7 1/2; 6. (tie) Ashton Wolfe, UCC, 14-7 1/2. HIGH JUMP — 1. Jaxson Nichols, Spo, 7-1/4; 3. Aiden Norris, UCC, 6-1 1/4. LONG JUMP — 1. Raekwon Weatherspoon, SWOCC, 23-11. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Oliver Reis, MH, 47-4 1/2; 6. James Kelly, UCC, 42-5 1/2; 7. Aiden Norris, UCC, 41-9 1/4.
WOMEN
TEAM SCORES — Lane 242, Spokane 175, Green River 71, Umpqua 70.5, Clackamas 70, Southwestern Oregon 55, Treasure Valley 39, Clark 32, Mt. Hood 30, Everett 17, Olympic 14.5, Edmonds 2.
Winners, UCC Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Sara McKen, Lane, 12.41. 200 — 1. Sara McKen, Lane, 25.90. 400 — 1. Brianna Morrell, Clark, 59.28. 800 — 1. Jasmine Bates, Clark, 2:20.46; 5. Kristen Thomas, UCC, 2:29.28. 1,500 — 1. Jazmine Liebl, Lane, 4:48.87; 6. Kristen Thomas, UCC, 5:09.16. 3,000 STEEPLECHASE — 1. Charlotte Falstad, Spo, 12:19.81; 4. Kristen Thomas, UCC, 13:02.66; 8. Mariah Summers, UCC, 13:33.79. 10,000 — 1. Saundra Parsons, Lane, 37:55.24. 100 HURDLES — 1. Isabel Tapley, Lane, 14.88. 400 HURDLES — 1. Skotlyn Hill, SWOCC, 1:04.30. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Lane (Dotson, McKen, Houg, Tapley), 48.55. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Lane (McKen, Schooler, Houg, Tapley), 4:01.32; 8. Umpqua (Noyce, Crouse, Summers, Thomas), 4:29.08. SHOT PUT — 1. Pono Fuiava, Oly, 41-8 1/2; 3. Kylie Anderson, UCC, 38-9 3/4. DISCUS — 1. Pono Fuiava, Oly, 142-10. JAVELIN — 1. Whitney Lindsey, UCC, 149-1; 7. Kylie Rubrecht, UCC, 116-7. HAMMER — 1. Jamie Jacobs, Cla, 156-8; 6. Eve Elmore, UCC, 133-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Allison Otto-Fitzsimons, Cla, 11-5 3/4; 4. Taylor Heie, UCC, 10-4. HIGH JUMP — 1. Rachel Noyce, UCC, 5-4 1/4. LONG JUMP — 1. Lizbeth Soto, Spo, 16-10 1/2; 8. Rachel Noyce, UCC, 15-9 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Skotlyn Hill, SWOCC, 34-9 3/4.
