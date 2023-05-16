COOS BAY — Umpqua Community College's Colby Neron, Rachel Noyce and Whitney Lindsey won individual titles at the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region track and field championships on Saturday at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
The UCC men finished fourth in the team standings with 68.5 points, while the women were fifth with 70.
Neron finished first in the javelin (203 feet, 7 inches), Noyce was first in the women's high jump (5-2 1/2) and Lindsey won the women's javelin (141-10).
Lindsey is a sophomore from Camas Valley.
The Riverhawks got third-place finishes from Noyce in the women's long jump (16-1/2), Alex Duguid-Green in the discus (137-6) and hammer (149-10) and Ismayil Abdoulaye in the javelin (188-9).
Placing fourth were Kristen Thomas in the women's 3,000 steeplechase (13:50.86), Kylie Anderson in the women's shot put (38-7), Connor Deveny in the 5,000 (18:17.24), Aiden Norris in the high jump (5-11 1/4) and Isaac Heard in the javelin (164-10).
Taking fifth were Mariah Summers in the women's 3,000 steeplechase (13:51.61), Eve Elmore in the women's high jump (4-4 3/4), Brook Stookey in the women's discus (121-9), Paul Cervantes in the 5,000 (4:49.82), Attreyu Pinard in the 5,000 (18:27.74) and steeplechase (11:13.31), James Kelly in the high jump (5-9 1/4) and Daniel Gee in the pole vault (13-9 3/4).
The NWAC Championships will be held May 22-23 in Gresham.
MEN'S TEAM SCORES — Lane 308.5, Clackamas 85, Southwestern Oregon 76, Umpqua 68.5, Treasure Valley 63, Mt. Hood 55, Clark 50.
WOMEN'S TEAM SCORES — Lane 242, Clark 128, Southwestern Oregon 114, Clackamas 84, Umpqua 70, Mt. Hood 44, Treasure Valley 26.
