The Umpqua Community College volleyball team last played an official match in November of 2019, so it's easy to figure the Riverhawks are looking forward to their 2021 spring season opener Wednesday night in Eugene against Lane.
"We're excited we get to compete against somebody else besides ourselves," UCC eighth-year head coach Lacy Pinard said. "It's tough not having preseason (nonconference) matches to see what we can work on ... there's no gauge until we see them in true competition.
"The motivation (this season) is getting the opportunity to get on the court. Every match is a gift, because literally you don't know if we'll see Friday's (second) match."
The Riverhawks finished 18-19 overall in 2019, tying for seventh in the South Region at 4-12. The coronavirus pandemic pushed back the normal 2020 fall season to this year.
Pinard is anxious to watch her 2020 recruiting class in action along with three returning sophomores.
"This group has a nice IQ, they're strong and well rounded," the coach said. "They have a competitive attitude with anything we've ran."
The returning sophomores are all from Roseburg — 5-foot-11 rightside hitter Morgan Johnson, 5-11 middle hitter Breez Hansen and 5-6 setter Katelyn Crawford.
"All three of them have been rocks for the freshmen," Pinard said.
Two newcomers to the program are former Douglas County prep standouts. Jenna Whitmore (South Umpqua), a 5-11 middle hitter, and Abby Whipple (North Douglas), a 5-10 outside hitter, are expected to contribute.
The rest of the freshman class includes Ally Winkler, a 6-0 middle hitter out of Sheldon High of Eugene; Aspen Schudel, a 5-10 outside hitter from Scio; Sydney Hopewell, a 5-10 setter out of Seattle; Eve Elmore, a 5-9 outside hitter from Seattle; and Bethany Himalaya, a 5-9 outside hitter from Kapolei, Hawaii.
"We had a couple of big hitters last year, but they weren't always wanting to engage," Pinard said. "This team is always wanting to engage."
Jocelyn Chavez, a 6-0 setter from McMinnville, tore an ACL during the fall and will miss the season.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to play Lane twice in three days. The Titans, who went 26-11 last season and shared the South Region title, will visit Umpqua in a noon match on Friday.
