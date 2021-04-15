OREGON CITY — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team lost a hard-fought match to Clackamas in five sets on Wednesday night.
Scores were 17-25, 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10. The Riverhawks dropped to 0-7 on the spring season.
UCC coach Lacy Pinard was proud of her team's effort.
"The girls truly improve each game," Pinard said.
Clackamas (3-4) and UCC are scheduled to play Friday night in Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.