WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team had an opportunity to close out its Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match, but lost the final two sets against Clackamas on Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars of Oregon City escaped with a 25-20, 19-25, 14-25, 27-25, 15-12 victory.
"We had a slow first set, but came back and played cohesive and aggressive in sets two and three," UCC coach Lacy Pinard said. "Halfway through the fourth set we got distracted and lost our focus. So many good things, but we're struggling to finish matches."
Eliana Bruton, a Roseburg High School graduate, finished with 19 digs for the Riverhawks (3-6, 0-2 South). Sierra Paroz, another Roseburg grad, had nine kills and 15 digs, while Sammie Frank had 20 assists and 12 digs.
Ex-South Umpqua standout Jenna Whitmore contributed seven kills and four stuff-blocks for UCC. Eve Elmore chipped in nine kills and 13 digs, Jocelyn Chavez had 11 assists, Roseburg grad Madison Carter had five kills, and Trinity Kampstra added five stuff-blocks.
Taylor Jobe led Clackamas (2-6, 1-2) with 14 kills and Matumaivai Taale had 10 kills. Leeanna Atafua made 41 assists and Samantha Tardiff chipped in 23 digs.
The Riverhawks return to league play Friday at home, hosting Lane at 6:30 p.m.
