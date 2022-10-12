WINCHESTER — The Riverhawks got what they wanted and needed — a victory and a sweep in accomplishing it.
The Umpqua Community College volleyball team handed last-place Clackamas a 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 loss in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match on Wednesday night in the UCC gym.
Umpqua (14-11, 4-5 South) sits in seventh place in the league standings with seven matches left in the regular season, but is only one game out of third as the top four teams from the league advance to the NWAC tournament.
Top-ranked Linn-Benton (21-1, 8-0) and No. 4 Lane (14-2, 7-2) are the top two teams in the South Region, followed by Chemeketa (6-7, 5-4), Mt. Hood (9-7, 4-4), Clark (11-9, 4-4), Rogue (7-13, 4-4) and UCC.
The Riverhawks kept Clackamas (2-17, 0-9) winless in league play, finishing with a hitting percentage of .252.
"It was a good win," first-year Umpqua coach CJ Roberts said. "We struggled a little bit and had an injury happen (to Jocelyn Chavez in the third set), but everybody stepped up and worked together and that's what we wanted."
"I think (a sweep) was really important for us," added sophomore libero Alisha Sabins, a Roseburg High School graduate who led the Riverhawks with 19 digs. "We've come off a couple of tough matches, and this will boost our morale for the rest of our matches. If we work hard the next couple of matches, we can make it to the NWACs."
The Riverhawks had six players with four or more kills on the night, led by ex-Roseburg standout Sierra Paroz with nine.
South Umpqua High School product Jenna Whitmore, Chavez and Ally Winkler each contributed seven kills. Trinity Kampstra had five kills and Roseburg's Addison Weckerle chipped in four in the win.
Jules Asa finished with 18 assists and Chavez had 13 before leaving the match with a back problem.
"We spread our offense really well tonight," Roberts said. "Everybody got a chance to do their job and do it well, and they did that."
"Our energy was great," Sabins said. "We had a few dips, but did great coming back. We did good rallying together, which is important because we have really good chemistry when we're on. Everyone was in their spots — the setters were on, the hitters were on and it worked out."
Whitmore made 12 digs, while Paroz and Asa chipped in nine apiece. Eve Elmore, UCC's starting libero, is out with a concussion and Sabins has played well in her absence.
"She has definitely stepped up in that role," Roberts said. "Eve's done a great job for us all season, but Alisha's been on the court with them and knows what the expectations are. She knows the defense really well and she's helped out in stepping up to run that."
Next up for the Riverhawks is Lane at 6 p.m. Friday on Pink Out Night. The Titans defeated UCC in four sets earlier this season in Eugene.
