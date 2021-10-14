EUGENE — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team lost to Lane in straight sets in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match on Wednesday night.
Scores were 25-7, 25-16, 25-17.
Sophie Johnson finished with nine kills and Elijah Johnson added 34 assists for the Titans (12-1, 9-1 South).
Sierra Paroz led the Riverhawks (5-13, 1-8) with eight kills and seven digs. Jenna Whitmore had six kills and six digs and Sammie Frank contributed 12 assists.
UCC is scheduled to travel to Oregon City Saturday to face Clackamas.
LBCC leads South
ALBANY — Linn-Benton remained unbeaten in NWAC South Region play on Wednesday with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-14 win over Chemeketa.
Two former South Umpqua High School standouts played big roles in the Roadrunners' victory. Sophomore setter Sydnie Johnson had 17 assists and six digs, while freshman outside hitter Shalyn Gray contributed eight kills and 10 digs.
LBCC improved to 20-2 overall and 10-0 in league.
