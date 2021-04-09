WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team lost to Linn-Benton in four sets on Friday night in a South Region match before no fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Scores were 25-12, 21-25, 25-18, 28-26.
No individual statistics were available.
The Riverhawks (0-6) travel to Oregon City on Wednesday to play Clackamas.
