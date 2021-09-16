ALBANY — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team opened Northwest Athletic Conference South Region play on Wednesday with a loss to Linn-Benton in straight sets.
Scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-15.
"Linn-Benton is a very solid team," UCC coach Lacy Pinard said. "We played really well the first two sets. Unforced errors got the best of us in the last set."
Shalyn Gray, a South Umpqua High School product, finished with 12 kills and nine digs for the Roadrunners (11-2, 2-0 South). Sydnie Johnson, another South Umpqua graduate, had 22 assists.
The Riverhawks (3-5, 0-1) are scheduled to host Clackamas at 2 p.m. Saturday.
