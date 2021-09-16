ALBANY — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team opened Northwest Athletic Conference South Region play on Wednesday with a loss to Linn-Benton in straight sets.

Scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-15.

"Linn-Benton is a very solid team," UCC coach Lacy Pinard said. "We played really well the first two sets. Unforced errors got the best of us in the last set."

Shalyn Gray, a South Umpqua High School product, finished with 12 kills and nine digs for the Roadrunners (11-2, 2-0 South). Sydnie Johnson, another South Umpqua graduate, had 22 assists.

The Riverhawks (3-5, 0-1) are scheduled to host Clackamas at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.