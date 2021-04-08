ALBANY — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team lost to Linn-Benton in straight sets in a South Region match on Wednesday night.
Scores were unavailable. The Riverhawks dropped to 0-5 on the season.
The two teams will play at UCC on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.