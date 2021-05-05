GRESHAM — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team lost to Mt. Hood in straight sets in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match on Wednesday night.
Scores weren't available.
The Saints improved to 3-8 on the season, while the Riverhawks fell to 1-10. The two teams are scheduled to play again at 6 p.m. Friday in Winchester.
