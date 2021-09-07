WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team dropped a nonconference match to Multnomah University in four sets on Monday.
Scores were 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Jocelynn Porter led the Lions with 12 kills and Madison Gombio made 31 assists.
Sierra Paroz had seven kills and 10 digs for the Riverhawks (2-1). Eve Elmore contributed six kills and 11 digs, Eliana Bruton made 12 digs and Sammie Frank added 14 assists.
UCC is scheduled to host College of the Siskiyous at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a nonconference contest.
