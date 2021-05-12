WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team ended its 2021 spring season with a win over Southwestern Oregon in four sets on Tuesday night.
Scores were unavailable.
The Riverhawks (2-12) will lose three sophomores from Roseburg: Morgan Johnson, Breez Hansen and Katelyn Crawford.
