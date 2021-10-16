OREGON CITY — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team lost to Clackamas in four sets on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match.
Scores were 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22.
Taylor Jobe had 12 kills and Amber Fernandez added 11 kills for the Cougars (4-12, 2-8 South). Leeanna Atafua finished with 35 assists and Loralynn Atafua made 28 digs.
No statistics were available for the Riverhawks (5-14, 1-9).
UCC is scheduled to host Linn-Benton at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
