PIERCE, Wash. — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team went 0-3 in the Pierce Crossover tournament over the weekend.
Friday, the Riverhawks (3-4) lost to Pierce 25-12, 25-23, 25-17 and dropped a four-set match to Whatcom. Scores weren't available.
Saturday, UCC lost to Shoreline in five sets. Scores weren't available.
Sierra Paroz led Umpqua with nine kills and Madison Carter added five against Pierce. Sammie Frank had 12 assists, Eliana Bruton made 13 digs and Eve Elmore contributed 11 digs.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to open South Region play on Wednesday in Albany against Linn-Benton.
