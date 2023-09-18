The Umpqua Community College Riverhawks turned in a good weekend of volleyball, winning three of four matches at the South Puget Sound Cross-over tournament in Olympic, Washington.
The Riverhawks (8-10, 1-2 South Region) lost to Walla Walla 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12 and defeated Olympic 25-10, 25-20, 25-10 on Friday.
UCC beat Treasure Valley 25-17, 25-14, 25-19 and topped Spokane 25-23, 25-20, 25-13 Saturday.
Olivia Caddock, a Sutherlin High School product, and former Roseburg High standout Kennedy Baylis Hines posted double-doubles for Umpqua against Walla Walla. Caddock had 14 kills and 22 digs, while Baylis Hines finished with 22 assists, 12 digs and eight kills.
UCC got eight kills and five blocks from Andrea Barrera, 12 digs from Sutherlin graduate Haley Saunders and 21 digs from Olivia Blackford in the loss.
Caddock had another double-double versus Olympic with 13 kills and 16 digs. Baylis Hines contributed 13 assists and six kills, North Douglas High School graduate Abby Whipple chipped in six kills and Blackford made 15 digs.
Caddock reached double figures again in the victory over Treasure Valley with 13 kills and 14 digs. Barrera contributed 12 kills, Baylis Hines had 23 assists and six kills, and Blackford added 13 digs.
Caddock put down 17 kills against Spokane, finishing with a kill percentage of .519, and made 12 digs. Yanah Caspersen had 11 assists, and Baylis Hines contributed a double-double with 14 assists, 11 digs and eight kills.
The Riverhawks will be on the road this week for league play, facing Clark Wednesday night and top-ranked Linn-Benton Friday.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
