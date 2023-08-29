Riverhawks lose to HIghline, beat Pierce in Monday matches The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Barrera Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team split a pair of nonleague matches on Monday, losing to sixth-ranked Highline in four sets and defeating Pierce in four.The Riverhawks (3-3) fell to the Thunderbirds 30-28, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20 and downed the Raiders 25-10, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22.Kennedy Baylis Hines finished with a double-double in assists and digs, and Andrea Barrera made nine blocks for UCC against Highline.Baylis Hines had 16 assists, nine kills, seven service aces and five digs versus Pierce. Olivia Caddock contributed eight kills and had a .412 hitting percentage, and Barrera added five kills.UCC continues its road trip Thursday with a match at Yakima Valley. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Fire update: Tyee Ridge Complex grows to nearly 3,000 acres Protesters gather outside Winchester Dam during ongoing repairs Level 3 "Go" and Level 2 "BE SET" orders issued for Hubbard Creek Road residents Cougar Creek, Rattlesake Ridge fires force evacuations as Red Cross opens shelter Lightning strikes cause fires in Douglas District Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Community receives update on Tyee Ridge Complex fire Construction company leaves trail of debt, complaints Playing music and picking wool at Pioneer Days Roseburg school district gets right-of-way for West Finlay Avenue Students return to school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.