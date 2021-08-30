EUREKA, Calif. — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team opened its 2021 fall season on Saturday with a pair of nonconference wins.
The Riverhawks posted straight-set victories over College of the Redwoods, 25-14, 25-7, 25-15, and Mendocino, 25-11, 25-11, 25-14.
Outside hitter Sierra Paroz finished with 25 kills and 19 digs on the day for UCC. Libero Eliana Bruton had 26 digs and eight aces.
Umpqua is scheduled to meet Multnomah on Sept. 6 in its home opener.
