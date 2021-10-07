GRANTS PASS — Umpqua Community College’s scheduled Northwest Athletic Conference South Region volleyball match with Rogue on Wednesday was declared a no contest due to COVID-19 and the Riverhawks were given a forfeit win.
UCC (5-11, 1-6 South) will travel to Coos Bay Friday to meet Southwestern Oregon (6-12, 2-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.