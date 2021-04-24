SALEM — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team lost to Chemeketa in five sets on Friday night in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match.
Scores were unavailable. The Riverhawks dropped to 1-9 on the spring season.
UCC is scheduled to face Mt. Hood in Gresham on May 5.
