WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team defeated College of the Siskiyous on Monday in straight sets in a nonconference match in the UCC gym.
Scores and statistics were unavailable at press time.
The Riverhawks (4-9, 0-4 South) dropped a pair of South Region matches over the weekend, losing to Lane in three sets Friday at home and falling to Clark 27-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22 Saturday in Vancouver, Washington.
Brooklyn Byers led Clark with 20 kills against UCC. No statistics for the Riverhawks were available.
The Riverhawks play at Mt. Hood Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.