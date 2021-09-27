WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team defeated College of the Siskiyous on Monday in straight sets in a nonconference match in the UCC gym.

Scores and statistics were unavailable at press time.

The Riverhawks (4-9, 0-4 South) dropped a pair of South Region matches over the weekend, losing to Lane in three sets Friday at home and falling to Clark 27-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22 Saturday in Vancouver, Washington.

Brooklyn Byers led Clark with 20 kills against UCC. No statistics for the Riverhawks were available.

The Riverhawks play at Mt. Hood Friday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

