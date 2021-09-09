WINCHESTER — After a tough spring season hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Umpqua Community College fall volleyball team appears headed for more success on the court.
The Riverhawks continued preparing for the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region season on Wednesday night with a nonleague victory over College of the Siskiyous in straight sets in the UCC gym.
Scores were 25-22, 25-21, 25-15. Umpqua improved to 3-1 on the season.
“Excited for the win,” UCC ninth-year coach Lacy Pinard said. “We have a really energetic group this season with depth. We’re still working on a couple of rotations this week before we start league, and I’m very excited to see these ladies grow.”
The Riverhawks carry an all-freshman roster, which includes six players from Douglas County high schools.
Sierra Paroz, an outside hitter from Roseburg, led Umpqua on Wednesday with 17 kills and added eight digs. She was an all-league first-team selection for Roseburg last season.
Jenna Whitmore, out of South Umpqua High School, had eight kills. Eve Elmore chipped in six kills and 10 digs, while Karlie Harris and Madison Carter each added four kills.
Carter is from Roseburg.
Eliana Bruton, a Roseburg graduate, made 10 digs. Sammie Frank had 21 assists and Jules Asa made 14 assists in the win.
The Riverhawks finished with a .430 hitting percentage.
Milaneta Polamalu (Douglas) and Alisha Sabins (Roseburg) are the other area players on the UCC team.
Masey Williams had seven kills and Kayana Wood contributed 15 assists for COS.
Umpqua is scheduled to play in the Pierce Crossover tournament this weekend. The Riverhawks open league on Sept. 15, traveling to Albany to meet Linn-Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.