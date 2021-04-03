WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team lost to visiting Rogue Community College in four sets in a South Region match on Friday night.
Scores were 25-14, 32-30, 22-25, 25-18.
Noelani Beard had 23 kills for Rogue (4-0). Devin Ireland made 53 assists and Trinity Atuatasi added 39 digs.
The Riverhawks (0-4) didn't provide any individual statistics.
UCC is scheduled to play at Linn-Benton on Wednesday.
