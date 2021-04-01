Rogue sweeps Umpqua, 3-0
GRANTS PASS — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team lost to Rogue in straight sets on Wednesday night.
Scores were not available. The Riverhawks dropped to 0-3 on the season.
The two teams will meet again at UCC in Winchester on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.