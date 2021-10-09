COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon defeated Umpqua in straight sets in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region volleyball match on Friday night.
Scores were 25-19, 25-20, 25-17.
Sierra Paroz finished with seven kills and 13 digs for the Riverhawks (5-12, 1-7 South). Sammie Frank had 16 assists, Jenna Whitmore made 13 digs, Eliana Bruton chipped in 12 digs, and Andrea Barrera added five block assists and four kills.
Lauren Klapper had 10 kills for the Lakers (7-12, 3-5). Emily Collie made 25 digs and Emma Yazzie contributed 30 assists.
UCC is scheduled to travel to Eugene Wednesday to face Lane (11-1, 8-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.