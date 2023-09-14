The Umpqua Community College volleyball team notched its first Northwest Athletic Conference South Region win of the season on Wednesday night, defeating Southwestern Oregon of Coos Bay in four sets at the UCC gym.
Scores were 23-25, 26-24, 25-12, 26-24.
The Riverhawks improved to 5-9 overall and 1-2 in the South.
“Great win, great crowd,” UCC coach CJ Roberts said. “It was definitely a big win, the girls really needed it. There was good energy and good competition.”
Roberts called the third set one of Umpqua’s best of the season.
“We didn’t let momentum swings happen and kept things on our side,” she said. “We did our job very well.”
Individual statistics were not available at press time. Roberts called it a solid team effort.
“Andrea Barrera is clutch for us. Kennedy Baylis Hines has done her job on both ends of the court, and her leadership means a lot,” the coach said. “(Libero) Olivia Blackford has played well in the back row, and Olivia Caddock’s outlook (as an older player) is so unique for the girls and she’s played a big role for us.”
The Riverhawks will head to Olympia, Washington, this weekend to play in the South Puget Sound Cross-over tournament. Umpqua will face Walla Walla in its opening match at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
In another South Region match Wednesday, No. 1-ranked Linn-Benton defeated No. 9 Lane 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 in Albany.
Roseburg High School graduates Grace Luttrell (six kills, three blocks) and Kinsey Brelage (six digs) contributed to the Roadrunners’ victory. LBCC moved to 14-0 overall and 3-0 in league.
Former North Douglas High School standout Samantha MacDowell (four digs) is on the Titans’ roster. Lane dropped to 3-1 on the season and 2-1 in the South.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
