WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team fell a couple of wins short of advancing to Northwest Athletic Conference postseason play this season.
But the Riverhawks were competitive throughout and achieved their first winning season since 2016 under first-year head coach CJ Roberts.
Umpqua finished 18-15 overall and tied for fourth place in South Region play at 8-8. The Riverhawks' season ended with an NWAC tourney play-in loss to Mt. Hood in four sets Saturday at home.
"It's hard right now because I know how much they could've accomplished," Roberts said. "But they did some amazing things and overall had a great season. We finished in the top five in seven statistical categories (in the NWAC) during the regular season and that speaks volume for our players."
Umpqua, Mt. Hood (14-12, 8-8) and Rogue (12-17, 8-8) shared fourth in the South Region standings. UCC split its season series with both of those teams and Rogue received the bye based on other criteria for the play-in matches.
Mt. Hood defeated the Riverhawks 25-17, 26-28, 25-23, 25-21. Rogue rallied to a 25-27, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 15-10 win over the Saints Sunday to take the South's final postseason berth.
Former Roseburg High School standout Sierra Paroz and Jocelyn Chavez each had double-doubles against Mt. Hood. Paroz had 14 kills and 10 digs, while Chavez finished with 22 assists and 10 digs.
Roseburg's Addison Weckerle contributed 14 kills for Umpqua. South Umpqua High product Jenna Whitmore had nine kills, Jules Asa made 22 assists, and Trinity Kamptra added six kills and three block assists.
Top-ranked Linn-Benton (29-1, 16-0) won the South championship, followed by No. 3 Lane (19-3, 12-3) and Chemeketa (10-10, 9-7).
The NWAC tournament begins this weekend at the sites of the four region champions, with a double-elimination format.
The Elite 8 will be played on Nov. 18-20 at Pierce College, with single elimination.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
