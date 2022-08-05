WINCHESTER — The Riverhawks got right to work last week in CJ Roberts’ first week as Umpqua Community College’s head volleyball coach.
UCC opened practice for the 2022 season with four sessions a day under the 24-year-old Roberts, who was selected the new coach last winter following Lacy Pinard’s resignation. Pinard, who guided the Riverhawks for nine seasons, is now the head coach at Roseburg High School.
“It’s so different for them. They’re definitely not used to having that many sessions a day,” Roberts said. “The first two weeks of camp are huge for the new coach to lay the foundation. It seems like a lot of time in the gym, but it flies by.”
Roberts is a 2015 graduate of Mossyrock (Washington) High School, where she was a four-sport athlete. She played college volleyball at Division I Prairie A&M (Texas) University from 2015-17.
Formerly CJ Hensch, she served as a graduate assistant coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, in 2018-19. Roberts has coached plenty of club volleyball, and most recently was the head junior high coach and assistant varsity coach at Providence Academy in Rogers, Arkansas.
She’s excited about landing her first head college coaching job. Roberts is also the assistant director of events and athletic operations at UCC.
“I was definitely looking to move back to the Pacific Northwest,” Roberts said. “My husband (Justin) is an electrician, so we knew it would be easier for him to score a position than me. I just kind of put my name in for a few jobs and looked at some stuff I’d really enjoy doing.
“This popped up and it turned out to be a really great fit. It’s something to be an assistant and be able to help manage, build and maintain a program, but it’s really neat to have the opportunity to have it be your own and run it how you would like. Just to be able to pour your passions and philosophies into the program.”
Roberts inherits a UCC volleyball program that has struggled in recent years. The Riverhawks haven’t had a winning season since 2016 and finished 7-18 overall last year, tying for last in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region.
So far, Roberts has received good reviews from the players.
“I love it. She’s so organized and well-planned, and that’s how I like it,” said Jocelyn Chavez, a sophomore setter from McMinnville. “The last couple of years we’ve been out of it — haven’t been earning our positions or earning what the program is about. This year we’re showing what Riverhawks volleyball really is.”
“She’s amazing, brings positive work,” said Andrea Barrera, a sophomore middle blocker from Springfield’s Thurston High School. “I absolutely believe we can make it to the NWACs (tournament). This is our year to prove that Umpqua volleyball is worth a lot.”
“She pushes me to be the best on the court, and mentally,” added Sierra Paroz, a sophomore outside hitter out of Roseburg. “I’ve never met a coach who can break down passing so well for me to understand. She critiques me, but always in a positive way and always makes me a better player on the court.”
Eve Elmore, a sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist from Seattle, called Roberts “team oriented.”
“I really like her,” Elmore said. “Her being younger, a lot might think that’s a disadvantage because of experience but that’s not the case. I think we have a lot of good talent, new and returning.”
With most of the players on the roster returning, Roberts likes the potential of her club. Four of them — Jenna Whitmore (South Umpqua High), Chavez, Winkler (Sheldon) and Elmore — are third-year sophomores.
“It’s a great group of girls, and we have a huge opportunity to really surprise some people,” the coach said. “We have a lot of returners, which is both a blessing and a curse when you think about next year. But we’ve got a lot of girls here who love the sport. They want to work hard, and they’re here to get better and push each other and that’s what you need out of a successful program.”
Sophomores Alisha Sabins (Roseburg), Trinity Kampstra (McNary) and Jules Asa (Thurston) are other returning players. Sophomore Sammie Frank (Willamette), the tallest player on the roster at 6-1, is out with an injury and expected to redshirt this season.
Joining the program are Addison Weckerle (Roseburg), Hailey Combie (Coquille) and Rebecca Woll (Woodland, Washington).
“I think our team can go really far, if we push and work together as a team,” Paroz said. “(The NWACs) is definitely realistic. If we work hard, this team could be really good.”
“I think we’re capable of so many things,” Barrera said. “Our work ethic is amazing. We all have a huge heart for this game and I’m excited to see us all put it on the court.”
The Riverhawks open their season on Aug. 26 against Centralia at the Lower Columbia Tournament in Longview, Washington. Umpqua begins league play on Sept. 7, visiting Clackamas.
Roberts expects the South Region to be very competitive. Linn-Benton, Lane, Rogue and Mt. Hood were the top four teams in 2021.
“I know Linn-Benton (the defending NWAC champion) is a big competitor, and know Jim Moore (a former University of Oregon coach) is at Lane and his coaching experience speaks for itself,” Roberts said. “We have a lot of great coaches in the region and they’ve all been really welcoming.
“I know in the past a lot of people haven’t expected Umpqua to rise up in the top half of the region, but this year I’m hoping we can do that by earning our way with all the work we’re putting in.”
