ALBANY — The top-ranked Linn-Benton Community College Roadrunners swept visiting Umpqua Community College in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region volleyball match Friday night.

Scores were 25-16, 25-13 and 25-22 in favor of the Roadrunners (25-1, 12-0 South).

Former South Umpqua High School standout Shalyn Gray led the attack at the net for Linn-Benton, recording 13 kills on 25 attacks and also had seven digs defensively.

Sierra Paroz had 10 kills and seven digs for the Riverhawks, while Ally Winkler and Trinity Kampstra each had five kills. Eve Elmore recorded 11 digs, and Jules Asa bumped out 18 assists.

Umpqua (15-13, 5-7) is home against the Chemeketa Storm Wednesday night.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
