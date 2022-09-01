Umpqua continues hot start, sweeps Yakima Valley DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Sep 1, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YAKIMA, Wash. — Umpqua Community College found itself in a battle, but continued its solid run through the state of Washington with a 3-0 sweep of Yakima Valley Thursday night.The Riverhawks won the first two sets 27-25 and 25-23 before slamming the door with a 25-15 third set.UCC (5-2 overall) was led on the attack by Sierra Paroz with seven kills, while Ally Winkler and Trinity Kampstra each had six and Jenna Whitmore record five. Jocelyn Chavez bumped out 11 assists.Defensively, Paroz recorded nine digs while Eve Elmore finished with eight.The Riverhawks will compete in the Columbia Basin Invitational in Pasco, Washington, Saturday. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Umpqua Community College Sierra Paroz Riverhawks Yakima Valley Sport Military Institutes Washington Assist Jocelyn Chavez Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four Dollar General stores closed by Douglas County officials, one reopens Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman Donella Fugate Roseburg woman dies after being hit by a car in Green The fight to restore services at the Roseburg VA Health Care System TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Glide loses to Bandon, Powers in nonleague matches Umpqua continues hot start, sweeps Yakima Valley Sutherlin falls in three sets at Siuslaw Elkton sweeps Crow for first win Days Creek eyes rebound from winless season, but fighting numbers
