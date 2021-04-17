WINCHESTER — Clackamas Community College handed Umpqua a loss in straight sets in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region volleyball match on Friday night in the UCC gym.
Scores were not available. The Riverhawks are 0-8 on the season.
UCC is scheduled to host Chemeketa of Salem on Wednesday.
