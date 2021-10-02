WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team dropped a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference South Region matches over the weekend.
The Riverhawks (4-11, 0-6 South) lost 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 to Mt. Hood on Friday in Gresham and fell to Chemeketa of Salem in five sets Saturday in the UCC gym. Scores and statistics for the Chemeketa match weren't available at press time.
Sierra Paroz had nine kills and Eve Elmore added seven kills for UCC in Friday's match with the Saints. Sammie Frank had 12 assists and Eliana Bruton made 16 digs.
"Best serve receive and defense I have seen them play," UCC coach Lacy Pinard said of her team's performance Friday. "We made some rough unforced errors at critical moments on the hitting line."
UCC is scheduled to travel to Grants Pass Wednesday to meet Rogue.
