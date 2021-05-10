COOS BAY — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team suffered another five-set loss on Monday night, falling to Southwestern Oregon in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match.
Scores were unavailable.
The Riverhawks (1-12) lost to Mt. Hood of Gresham in five sets on Friday night in the UCC gym. Scores were unavailable.
Umpqua is scheduled to host SWOCC Tuesday.
