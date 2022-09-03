Umpqua volleyball team fares 3-1 at Columbia Basin Invitational The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 3, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PASCO, Wash. — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team won three of four matches at the Columbia Basin Invitational on Friday and Saturday.The Riverhawks (8-3) defeated Linfield 19-25, 25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13 and swept Blue Mountain 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 Friday.UCC downed South Puget Sound 25-14, 25-20, 25-9 and lost to Columbia Basin 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21 Saturday.No individual statistics were available.Umpqua begins NWAC South Region play Wednesday, traveling to Oregon City to face Clackamas. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Umpqua Community College Columbia Basin Sport Invitational Pasco Statistics Nwac South Region Three Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four Dollar General stores closed by Douglas County officials, one reopens Roseburg woman dies after being hit by a car in Green End of an era: Chuck's Texaco closes up shop Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman Parking enforcement issues continue to plague downtown Roseburg TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Reedsport's Wilson, Hammond first in North Douglas Warrior Run Ray eats bug, Mariners win 6th in row, 4-0 over Guardians Reedsport loses 50-0 to Elgin in season opener No. 2 Ohio States beats No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in opener Umpqua volleyball team fares 3-1 at Columbia Basin Invitational
