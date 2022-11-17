Umpqua Community College sophomore libero Eve Elmore was selected to the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region volleyball all-league second team in voting done by the coaches.
Elmore, from Seattle, Washington, led the Riverhawks with 513 digs, averaging 5.1 per set. She will play in the Sophomore All-Star match.
South Region champion Linn-Benton received the top individual awards, with sophomore Taya Manibuson winning the MVP award and Jayme Frazier receiving Coach of the Year honors.
LBCC sophomore Shalyn Gray, a South Umpqua High School product, was among the first-team selections. Gray is on the list for the Sophomore All-Star match.
The top-ranked Roadrunners (31-1) advanced to the Elite 8 after opening the NWAC tournament with a pair of wins last weekend, defeating Columbia Basin and Everett in straight sets.
Gray, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter, finished with 11 kills against Columbia Basin. She's averaging 2.34 kills and 3.15 digs per set this season.
The Elite 8 will be held Friday and Saturday at Pierce College in Lakewood, Washington.
Friday's matches have Lane (22-4) meeting Bellevue (27-6) at 11 a.m., Highline (23-5) facing Linn-Benton (31-1) at 2 p.m., Lower Columbia (27-5) versus North Idaho (26-4) at 5 p.m. and Columbia Basin (28-3) against Skagit Valley (16-6) at 8 p.m.
