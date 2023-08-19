WINCHESTER — The Riverhawks came close to reaching the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament last year, losing a play-in match to Mt. Hood after finishing in a three-way tie for fourth place in the South Region standings.
CJ Roberts hopes the Umpqua Community College volleyball team can take another step this year and compete in the NWACs in her second season as head coach.
“(Not advancing to the tournament) is absolutely an incentive,” Roberts said following an intrasquad scrimmage last week. “We accomplished so much last year, but this year we’d definitely like to make it to the NWAC Tournament and see how far we can go with the girls we have — especially with a lot of them being young.”
UCC lost eight sophomores from the 2022 squad that finished 19-15 overall.
“We’re excited for this year,” Roberts said. “A lot of last year was the girls getting used to a new system, new culture and a new coach. I think we were really good at a lot of things. We had a pretty solid defense, our blocking was great, the offense was good — it would be off and on. We were pretty solid across the board.
“These girls coming in just want it a little more. They’re willing to do whatever it takes, on and off the floor.”
The 2023 roster is comprised of four sophomores and nine freshmen. Rebecca Woll and Andrea Barrera are the returning sophomores, while Olivia Caddock and Abby Whipple have returned to the program as sophs after using one year of eligibility previously.
“It’s the biggest blessing to be back on the court. It makes me so happy,” said Barrera, who redshirted last year due to a shoulder injury. “This year’s team is crazy (good). We work so well together and have already connected so much. We’re a team to be scared of and are ready to go all out.”
“I think we have great potential,” added Grace Johnson, a freshman from Myrtle Creek who played at South Umpqua High School. “We work pretty hard, are clicking well and our chemistry is very good.”
Caddock, formerly Olivia Gulliford, was a three-sport standout at Sutherlin High School and last played for UCC in 2016, helping the Riverhawks advance to the NWACs under then-coach Lacy Pinard. Caddock led Umpqua in kills that season.
Olivia, who’s married to Adam Caddock and is a mother, is happy to be back on the court.
“It’s really fun. I’ve missed competing and this group of girls is really great, and I’m really enjoying it,” Caddock said. “Things are going really well ... we all get along and everyone pushes really hard. I think we can go pretty far, so I have high expectations for our team.
“I’m still very competitive, but it’s different now. Getting older and having a family makes you realize what’s important. I love competing, but it’s not the end of the world if I mess up. It’s still a sport at the end of the day, but I’m still going to try my hardest and do my best.”
Whipple, who starred at North Douglas High School in Drain, played for UCC during the COVID-delayed 2021 spring season.
“(Caddock and Whipple) both add so much,” Barrera said. “They have so much drive and love of the game just like all of us.”
In their first year with the program are freshmen Elise Zijlstra, Haley Saunders, Kaylee Kabanek, Ashlynn Medlock, Yanah Caspersen, Kennedy Baylis Hines, McKenzie Carpenter, Olivia Blackford and Johnson.
Baylis Hines, an outside hitter, had an outstanding senior season at Roseburg, receiving first-team all-conference honors. Saunders, a libero, was a two-time Far West League Defensive Player of the Year at Sutherlin.
“Our expectations are going to rise a little bit every year as we build more of a foundation here,” Roberts said. “We have an entire recruiting class now that we have recruited which is really nice. I’m excited to see what this group can accomplish.”
Linn-Benton of Albany is a two-time defending NWAC champion and is favored again in the South Region. The Roadrunners are No. 1 in the NWAC preseason coaches’ poll and Lane of Eugene is No. 3. Rogue, Clark, Chemeketa and Umpqua all received votes.
The Riverhawks played a pair of scrimmages at College of the Siskiyous Friday. They’ll open their season on Aug. 25 against Wenatchee Valley at the Lower Columbia Tournament in Longview, Washington.
UCC begins league play on Sept. 6 in Oregon City against Clackamas.
