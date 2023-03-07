Tori Hollingshead and her Umpqua Community College teammates are hoping to make more than a cameo appearance in the Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament, which will be held over the next two weeks at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington.
The No. 5-ranked Riverhawks (23-5), the third seed out of the South Region, open the 16-team single-elimination tournament at 4 p.m. Wednesday with a Sweet 16 matchup against No. 4 Shoreline (19-8), the second-place team from the North.
"It's about playing well," said Hollingshead, a sophomore forward from Orem, Utah. "I think we can take it to the end and even win this thing. We've played all the teams who are above us (in the rankings). We know what we need to do ... we've prepared for this the whole year and it's a matter of performing in the big games."
The 20-year-old Hollingshead — who's listed at 6-foot-2 on the roster, but says she's closer to 6-3 — has enjoyed a stellar two-year career with UCC.
She was selected to the All-South Region first-team this week for the second consecutive season and also was picked the Defensive Player of the Year.
Hollingshead is averaging 16.5 points (ninth in the NWAC), 12.6 rebounds (fifth) and 2.5 blocked shots (first) per game. She has posted 18 double-doubles (double figures in points and rebounds) this season.
"I have completely changed as a player," replied Hollingshead, when asked about her progress from her freshman to sophomore year. "I actually know the game of basketball, know all the rules, and I've learned so much. I look like a completely different player and feel like a different player.
"The team is way stronger this year and way more grounded. There's (nine) more sophomores, and just to see how much we've grown together is awesome to see. I'm glad I'm a part of it."
Hollingshead has turned in some of her best all-around games against the top teams.
She finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots in a 67-64 loss at No. 2 Clackamas; had 23 points, 20 rebounds and two blocks in a 73-63 defeat to No. 1 Lane at home; and produced 21 points, 14 boards, seven blocks, five assists and four steals in an 84-78 victory over Clackamas at home.
"Obviously, winning is one of my favorite things," Hollingshead said. "During the game, I get roughed up quite a bit (by the other team). Honestly, that kind of drives me and gets me in game mode. I just tell myself, 'if you're going to do that to me, I'm not going to let it affect me' and I'm giving my all."
Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin, in his 28th year in charge of the program, called Hollingshead a joy to work with. While Stricklin has been pleased with her physical development, he likes how she's improved on the mental side even more.
"As a player, Tori has a competitive side that has come out more this year," Stricklin said. "There were times last year where you knew she wanted to win, but when things didn't go right she got rattled and it kind of got in her head a little bit.
"She's got a competitive fire in her, and wants things done right. There's nobody in the NWAC who gets fouled as much as she does, but she just keeps playing. Maybe it's made her dig deeper to play through that stuff."
Featured Local Savings
Stricklin realized the moment Hollingshead arrived on campus as a freshman that she would be easy to coach.
"Tori has always been a great person, hasn't changed at all," the coach said. "She's great to be around, she's loyal. There will be times where we'll be some place and she'll show up with something for me to drink or eat. She's as worried about me as she is herself."
Stricklin called Hollingshead the "best player" in the South Region.
"She can dominate a game," the coach said. "There's nobody like her and she's extremely unselfish. Tori goes out and plays, and has made me look like a much better coach than I am. She's put out a lot of fires in games."
Once her sophomore season is complete, Hollingshead will figure out where her next college basketball destination will be.
"I'm excited about that," she said. "I have some big decisions ahead of me. I trust Dave, I know he'll get me to the best place I can be at. I love the game of basketball and the last two years have been building blocks for me."
Hollingshead is studying business.
"My family members are entrepreneurs and it's always kind of been a goal of mine," she said.
TOURNAMENT NOTES: Shoreline is expected to be a challenge for the Riverhawks. The Dolphins average 71 points (sixth in the NWAC) and allow 53.9 points (fourth) a game.
Umpqua averages 74.5 points (third) and gives up 59.6 (14th). The Riverhawks are the top rebounding team in the NWAC (49.7) and second in assists (16.8).
Shoreline's top players are 5-9 sophomore Aloha Akaka (17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds), 5-10 freshman Taylor Eldredge (15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds) and 5-8 freshman Leiah Naeata (10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists).
Akaka and Eldredge were first-team All-North Region selections and Eldredge was the Freshman of the Year.
The Umpqua-Shoreline winner will meet the winner between No. 6 Columbia Basin (20-5) and Pierce (9-19) at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Elite 8. Columbia Basin won the East Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.