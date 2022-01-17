WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team allowed visiting Clackamas to have a 35-point first quarter and it proved to be too much to overcome.
The No. 3-ranked Cougars of Oregon City led from start to finish and defeated the No. 9 Riverhawks 88-79 on Monday afternoon in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region opener for both teams.
Clackamas (11-1, 1-0 South), coached by Sutherlin High School graduate Jim Martineau, led by as many as 16 points in the first quarter and Umpqua (8-3, 0-1) couldn't get any closer than nine the rest of the way.
"We had a great start ... 35 in the first quarter, then it slowed down from there," Martineau said. "I thought the first two quarters were high level basketball and then fatigue set in. Both teams haven't played for about a month, and it looked that way in the third and fourth quarters."
Clackamas led 52-42 at halftime.
Hemani Kalia led the Cougars with 21 points, sinking five 3-pointers. Brooke Bullock had a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals, and Raymee Boese added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
"The game was won in the first quarter. We dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first five minutes," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said. "We played even with them the rest of the game. For three quarters, I couldn't ask for anything else (effort-wise)."
Clackamas hit five of its nine 3s in the first quarter, with Kalia converting three and Dani Lyons and Bullock making one apiece. Boese hurt the Riverhawks inside with 14 points in the first half.
It didn't help that UCC starting forward Victoria Hollingshead, the team's top rebounder and third-leading scorer, picked up two quick fouls and only played five minutes in the first half.
"It would've been a different game if we wouldn't have let them get off so many threes," Umpqua guard Shielteal Watah said. "We're strong inside, but having our top rebounder sitting out changed the game. I thought overall we did well, we just need to clean up some stuff."
Watah, who didn't come out of the game, finished with a game-high 24 points — 16 coming in the first half — but only shot 10-for-28 from the field. She added eight assists and six rebounds.
Hollingshead managed a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards in 18 minutes. Also scoring in double figures for the Riverhawks were Sarah Sowell (12 points), Leiani Tonga (10) and Delfina Misiuna (10).
"We need to do a better job of staying out of foul trouble, rebounding and finishing our layups," Watah said.
Umpqua travels to Eugene Wednesday to face unbeaten and No. 1 Lane (11-0, 1-0). Game time is 5:30 p.m.
In other South openers Monday: Lane routed Portland 102-50, No. 7 Linn-Benton beat Mt. Hood 65-56 and Chemeketa edged Southwestern Oregon 53-51.
CLACKAMAS (88) — Hemani Kalia 7-17 2-3 21, Bullock 5-10 5-6 16, Martineau 3-11 3-6 10, Lyons 5-13 0-0 12, Boese 8-11 0-0 16, Fernstrom 1-4 3-4 5, Brazile 3-4 2-3 8. Totals 32-70 15-22 88.
UMPQUA (79) — Shielteal Watah 10-28 0-0 24, Hollingshead 8-12 0-0 16, Robles 0-4 0-0 0, Tonga 5-10 0-0 10, Misiuna 4-8 2-4 10, Nelzen 0-0 0-0 0, Ramon 1-2 0-0 2, Fitzhugh 2-3 0-0 5, Amian 0-0 0-0 0, Sowell 5-13 2-3 12. Totals 35-80 4-7 79.
Clackamas;35;17;21;15;—;88
Umpqua;23;19;15;22;—;79
3-Point Shots — CCC 9-28 (Kalia 5-13, Bullock 1-2, Martineau 1-3, Lyons 2-7, Brazile 0-1), UCC 5-18 (Hollingshead 0-1, Watah 4-9, Robles 0-2, Tonga 0-3, Ramon 0-1, Fitzhugh 1-1, Sowell 0-1). Total Fouls — CCC 13, UCC 19. Rebounds — CCC 36 (Bullock 12), UCC 36 (Hollingshead 10). Assists — CCC 15 (Bullock 6), UCC 13 (Watah 8). Turnovers — CCC 10, UCC 14.
