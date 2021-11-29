Clackamas leaves Riverhawks behind, 92-62 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Nov 29, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OREGON CITY — The Clackamas Community College women's basketball team jumped on Umpqua early, taking a 24-point halftime lead.It didn't get much better for the Riverhawks, who lost 92-62 to the Cougars in the final round of the Clackamas Thanksgiving Invitational on Sunday afternoon.Clackamas (4-0) had five players score in double figures, led by Mia Martineau and Kylie Fernstrom with 17 points apiece. Martineau also dished out eight assists.Mia Martineau is the daughter of Jim Martineau, the longtime Cougars' head coach who's a Sutherlin High School graduate.Brooke Bullock added a double-double for Clackamas with 16 points and 10 rebounds. She also had seven steals and six assists.Delfina Misiuna posted a double-double for the Riverhawks (3-1), finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Shielteal Watah contributed 15 points and nine boards in the loss.Umpqua shot 39% from the field, 19% from 3-point range and 50% from the free-throw line, and committed a season-high 35 turnovers. The Riverhawks are scheduled to play Shoreline in the first round of the Blazer Classic on Dec. 10 in Centralia, Washington.UMPQUA (62) — Delfina Misiuna 6-11 3-6 15, Shielteal Watah 5-14 4-8 15, Nelzen 1-6 0-0 2, Marocci 2-3 0-0 4, Robles 2-4 0-0 5, Ramon 0-6 0-0 0, Amian 4-8 1-4 9, Sowell 4-7 0-0 9, Swallow 0-2 3-4 3. Totals 24-61 11-22 62.CLACKAMAS (92) — Mia Martineau 5-9 4-5 17, Kylie Fernstrom 6-14 1-1 17, Kathan 1-8 0-0 2, Kalia 3-11 0-0 8, Bullock 5-12 4-4 16, Lyons 7-15 0-0 15, Baldonado 1-1 0-0 2, Porter 2-5 0-0 5, Rowely 0-1 0-0 0, Boese 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 35-82 9-10 92.UCC;16;10;19;17;—;62CCC;27;23;28;14;—;923-Point Shots — UCC 3-16 (Nelzen 0-2, Watah 1-6, Robles 1-2, Ramon 0-3, Amian 0-2, Sowell 1-1), CCC 13-39 (Kathan 0-1, Kalia 2-9, Bullock 2-6, Martineau 3-6, Lyons 1-7, Porter 1-3, Fernstrom 4-7). Total Fouls — UCC 17, CCC 16. Fouled Out — Robles. Rebounds — UCC 54 (Misiuna 13), CCC 37 (Bullock 10). Assists — UCC 15 (Amian 5), CCC 28 (Martineau 8). Turnovers — UCC 35, CCC 14. 