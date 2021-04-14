"It comes down to not being able to score," said Umpqua Community College women's basketball coach Dave Stricklin, reflecting on Wednesday's 67-56 loss to Clackamas in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game at UCC in Winchester.
No fans were at the contest due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Riverhawks dropped to 1-3 on the spring season.
"We were having trouble scoring," Stricklin said. "They dropped off (their defense) and jammed up the middle, and we couldn't get the ball inside because we couldn't hit enough outside shots."
Umpqua shot 39% from the field, including 19% (3-for-16) from 3-point range. Official game statistics won't be available until later Thursday.
"They shot more free throws than we did and we gave up too many offensive rebounds," Stricklin said.
Delfina Misiuna had a double-double for the Riverhawks with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Sydnei Collier chipped in 11 points, while Fallon Hanson and Jalen Robles each scored eight. Robles is a Roseburg High School graduate.
Clackamas (3-0) is coached by Jim Martineau, a Sutherlin High School grad who played for the Cougars. Clackamas is led by sophomore Brooke Bullock, who was selected the South Region's MVP last year.
Among the newcomers on the Cougars' roster this season is Mia Martineau, a freshman guard who's the daughter of the coach.
Umpqua and Clackamas will play again on Saturday in Oregon City.
