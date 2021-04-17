OREGON CITY — In a matchup of two perennial Northwest Athletic Conference South Region women's basketball contenders, Clackamas got the better of Umpqua on Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars (4-0) hit 11 3-point field goals and handed the Riverhawks a 78-61 loss, completing a two-game sweep of Umpqua (1-4) for the 2021 spring season.
"That was the big difference," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said of Clackamas' long range shooting. "We couldn't match them."
The Riverhawks only converted two shots from beyond the arc, both by Fallon Hanson.
Gabriela Colon was the leading scorer for UCC with a season-high 24 points. Leiani Tonga had 12 points, Delfina Misiuna contributed nine points and 11 rebounds and Hanson added nine points.
Umpqua is scheduled to play at Chemeketa on Wednesday.
