The Riverhawks weren't able to finish the deal this time.
After falling behind by 14 points in the opening quarter and staring at a 39-29 halftime deficit, the No. 5-ranked Umpqua Community College women's basketball team came alive and outscored No. 4 Columbia Basin by 14 in the third period to take a four-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes.
But the host Hawks — playing in front of their home crowd — won the fourth quarter, using a key 10-0 run en route to a 70-65 victory over UCC in an Elite 8 game of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday at Holden Court in Pasco, Washington.
Umpqua ended its season with a 24-6 record. Columbia Basin (22-5) advances to next weekend's Final Four where it will play No. 6 Green River (23-3), which eliminated No. 2 Clackamas 83-79 earlier Thursday.
Trinidie Nichols led Columbia Basin with 26 points, 16 coming in the second half. She converted 9 of 11 free throws, grabbed six rebounds, made nine assists and collected three steals.
The Hawks got 20 points and four steals from Lexie Heath, who scored 17 in the first half and finished with five 3-pointers in the contest.
Sophomore post Tori Hollingshead concluded her UCC career with her 20th double-double of the season, getting 30 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Sophomore post Delfina Misiuna contributed 16 points and eight rebounds for the Riverhawks, who shot 39% (25-for-64) from the field and 14% (2-for-14) from 3-point range. UCC outrebounded C.B. 39-28, but committed 22 turnovers.
Audrey Miller had 10 points and four steals in the loss, while Shielteal Watah added seven points and 10 rebounds.
The Riverhawks will lose nine sophomores: Hollingshead, Misiuna, Hannah Nelzen, Ramon, Sierra Fitzhugh, Watah, Jalen Robles, Sarah Sowell and Leiani Tonga.
In a Sweet 16 game Thursday involving a South Region team, No. 8 Linn-Benton fell 79-76 to No. 3 Peninsula. Top-ranked Lane played Bellevue later Thursday.
UMPQUA (65) — Tori Hollingshead 13-23 4-8 30, Ramon 1-4 0-1 2, Miller 3-12 3-4 10, Watah 2-14 2-2 7, Misiuna 6-11 4-6 16, Fitzhugh 0-0 0-0 0, Robles 0-0 0-0 0, Sowell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 13-21 65.
COLUMBIA BASIN (70) — Trinidie Nichols 8-20 9-11 26, Heath 7-12 1-2 20, Robertson 3-9 1-2 7, Brandner 3-8 0-0 6, Pedersen 2-5 3-6 7, Morgan 1-3 0-0 2, Maxwell 0-2 0-0 0, Osborne 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-60 16-23 70.
Umpqua;12;17;21;15;—;65
C. Basin;24;15;7;24;—;70
3-Point Goals — UCC 2-14 (Ramon 0-2, Miller 1-6, Watah 1-6), C.B. 6-20 (Heath 5-7, Nichols 1-4, Robertson 0-3, Brandner 0-3, Maxwell 0-2, Osborne 0-1). Total Fouls — UCC 18, C.B. 18. Fouled Out — Ramon. Rebounds — UCC 39 (Hollingshead 16), C.B. 28 (Nichols, Brandner, Pedersen 6). Assists — UCC 7 (Ramon 3), C.B. 13 (Nichols 9). Turnovers — UCC 22, C.B. 13.
