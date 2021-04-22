SALEM — Sophomore guard Fallon Hanson scored a career-high 31 points with six 3-pointers to lead the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team to a 61-43 victory over Chemeketa on Wednesday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game.
Hanson, a transfer from Corban University, scored 14 points in the third quarter. UCC (2-4) outscored the Storm (0-5) 21-7 in the period.
Delfina Misiuna scored 12 points, Leiani Tonga grabbed 12 rebounds and Sydnei Collier scored nine for the Riverhawks. A boxscore wasn't available at press time.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday in Winchester.
